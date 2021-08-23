Ghanaians love for football and for the English Premier League

Sports Features of Monday, 23 August 2021

Ghana’s most popular sport, by far, is football. Currently, Ghana is signified globally by the male Black Stars and the female Black Queens.



The Ghana Football Organization has been administering the sport since the year 1957.



The Ghana Premier League is Ghana’s top domestic football league for men, while the Ghana Women’s Football League is Ghana’s top domestic football league for females.



Over 300 million Africans regularly watch the Premier League each weekend, according to a survey conducted by Sportmarkt back in 2011. Although it is difficult to gather exact numbers online, the number has undoubtedly grown over time.



It is the favourite European football league in Africa.



Long story short, Ghana loves its national football team and like most of west and central Africa, they are huge fans of the EPL – especially Chelsea FC.



Let’s take a brief look at Chelsea and the Black Stars.



Chelsea Football Club



An English soccer club, Chelsea Football Club, has its home in Fulham, in West London. As a premier English football club, they play in the Premier League, which got its start in 1905.



In 1955, Chelsea won its first major award after winning the League championship.



1970 and 1971 were the first times the club had won the FA Cup or the Cup Winners’ Cup.



After winning several cups in the 1970s and 1980s, Kensington experienced a revival during the mid-1990s.



Chelsea has had their best run of success in the past two decades. Five Premier League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles, and two UEFA Champions League titles have all been won by the team.



Among five clubs that have won all three UEFA titles, Chelsea is the only club to win the Champions League in London.



Chelsea became the first English club to win the UEFA treble in the league’s history, certainly bringing amazement to those who bet on EPL games at Betway.



Ghana National Men’s Football Team



African teams such as the Black Stars are highly regarded.



The 2006 FIFA World Cup did not end well for them, though, as they lost to Brazil in the last sixteen. Three of Ghana’s four Cup of Nations championships have come under the African banner.



At the 2010 World Cup, they reached the quarter-finals for the third time. Some of the illustrious players include Samuel Kuffour and Michael Essien. Abédi Pelé, Tony Yeboah, Charles KumiGyamfi, and Abdul Razak are also worthy mentions.



Several youth teams have reported success stories. Jamaica has finished second once and twice in the U-17 World Cup. Canada has won the U-17 World Cup three times.



The Black Satellites finished as runners-up at two FIFA U-20 World Cups and won the African Youth Championships in 2009.



This was the first time that an African country had won the U-20 World Cup Championship.



For the first time ever, an African football team won a medal at the Olympic Games back in 1992.



Additionally, the 2011 All-Africa Games champion Black Meteors made history as the first team from Africa to win a medal at the Olympic Games.



Ghana happened to be one of the eight nations that were involved in the Unity World Cup.



