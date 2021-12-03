Ghanaians jubilate over FIFA ruling on South Africa petition

Sports News of Friday, 3 December 2021

FIFA rejected SAFA’s petition on procedural grounds



Ghana are happy there wouldn’t be any replay against SA



SAFA will appeal the ruling from FIFA at CAS



Ghanaians on social media particularly micro-blogging site Twitter have happily welcomed FIFA decision to reject SAFA’a petition on their game against the Black Stars.



To the many who have commented on the ruling from FIFA, the World’s football governing body has given them a perfect gift on Ghana’s farmer day.



FIFA rejected the appeal for replay from the South African Football Association on the basis that it doesn’t meet the requirement of the Disciplinary Committee.



SAFA wanted a replay of their 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars in Cape Coast as they claimed that the game was fixed by Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye.



“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement to Ghanasoccernet.com on Friday.







GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions of social media for you in the post below:





BREAK: FIFA throws out South Africa protest against Ghana regarding #WCQ2022 match-fixing allegations.



Been told the Ghana FA may petition FIFA & CAF, on the conduct of South Africa in the events leading to the protest.



Ghana FA feels SAFA dragged Ghana ???????? and world football's image in the mud by their irresponsible utterances and conduct and needs to be punished accordingly — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) December 3, 2021

[Come on fifa. Today is my birthday and a public holiday for God's sake. You couldn't release this information tomorrow? Boo. Anyway, let's get to work.] ???????? — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) December 3, 2021

