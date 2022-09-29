Ghanaians in Spain hail Kudus, Inaki Williams for performance against Nicaragua

Sports News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Some Ghanaians based in Spain have expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Black Stars in their 1-0 win over Nicaragua on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



The Black Stars managed to beat the North American side courtesy of a deflected curler from winger Fatawu Issahaku.



The victory turned out to be Otto Addo’s second in charge of the team and brought an end to a winless run of four matches.



In an interaction with Dan Kwaku Yeboah after the game, some of the supporters singled out Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus for praise.



Though they would have wished for more goals, they were impressed with the overall output of the team.



They however advised coach Otto Addo to work on improving the final balls of the team as they believe the team was let down by poor finishing.



The sentiments of the Spain-based Ghanaians aren’t different from that of coach Otto Addo who rated his team 7/10 for their performance in both games against Brazil and Nicaragua.



Otto Addo believes that his team performed well and will improve on their performance in subsequent matches.







