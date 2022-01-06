Ghanaians in Qatar mock Black Stars’ poor performance against Algeria

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022
Black Stars suffer 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Algeira
Ghanaians disappointed in Black Stars performance
Ghana to commence AFCON campaign on January 10
Some Ghanaians living in Qatar have mocked the Black Stars following their 3-0 defeat to Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly match on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Napoli winger Adam Ounas put the Desert Foxes in an early lead in the 8th minute before Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah conceded an own goal to double Algeria’s advantage in the 74th minute.
Five minutes later after the Algerians made it 3-0 following a goalkeeping howler from substitute Lawrence Ati-Zigi.
In a video available to GhanaWeb, some disappointed Ghanaian fans were seen leaving the stadium before the referee’s final whistle.
Some of the fans who spoke in the video noted that if not for the intervention of God the Black Stars would have conceded 5 goals.
According to them the Black Stars should forget about winning the AFCON tournament.
The game concluded Ghana’s preparation for the 2022 AFCON which will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February.
The Black Stars will begin the tournament against Morocco in Group C on Monday, January 10, 2022.
