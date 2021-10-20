Ghanaians in Champions League: Edmund Addo, Kamal Sowah in action as Mohammed Kudus benched

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

UEFA Champions League returned on Tuesday night from a two-week break and Ghanaians were involved.



Two Ghanaian players, Kamal Sowah and Edmund Addo were in action, while Mohammed Kudus sat on the bench, as their clubs endured mixed results.



While Kudus was on a winning side as Ajax surprisingly thumped Dortmund, Kamal and Addo suffered heavy defeats.



Kamal Sowah



Kamal Sowah was powerless, just like his Club Brugge teammates, as Manchester City run riot in Belgium.



The Premier League champions secured a 5-1 victory, condemning Brugge to their first defeat of the competition.



Sowah struggled and had to be substituted in the 56th minute.



It was however his third straight appearance in Europe's elite club competition.



Edmund Addo



After missing FC Sheriff's last game due to suspension, Edmund Addo returned to the starting lineup for the game against Inter Milan.



Sheriff were hoping to continue their fairytale run but the Italian champions proved too strong and claimed a 3-1 win at home.



Addo was substituted in the 75th minute. Sofascore rated his performance 6.5 after 32 touches, two key passes and 61 per cent pass accuracy.



Mohammed Kudus



Kudus was benched but certainly enjoyed the game as Ajax secured a third straight win in the Champions League.



The Dutch champions did it impressively, battering German giants Dortmund 4-0 at Johan Cruijff Arena.



Watch video below



