Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians hail 'special' Isaac Oppong after netting match winner for Kotoko in CAFCL against Kadiogo

Some Ghanaians on social media have heaped praises on Asante Kotoko winger, Isaac Oppong after scoring the match-winner for Kotoko in their Champions League preliminary round first leg win over RC Kadiogo.

Oppong came clutch, scoring from the last kick of the game to hand Kotoko a vital 1-0 away win in Cotonou.

Some Ghanaians, primarily Kotoko supporters, believe the player has a high ceiling and will improve over time.

Others assert that his injuries last season prevented fans from enjoying the talented winger and that they are relieved to see him back in action and doing what he does best.

The 19-year-old had a promising start to last season before suffering an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season.

Kotoko, after the win, now head into the second leg, leading on aggregate. They will host the return encounter in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 18 2022.

The winner of the tie will face either Gaborone of Bostwana or the Congolese side, AS Vita Club.



