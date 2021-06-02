Ghanaians hail ruling on Achimota dreadlocks students as ‘progressive’

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 2 June 2021
Source: www.bbc.com
Ghanaians throw weight behind court ruling which direct Achimota School to admit students with dreadlocks.
Dis be after de school refuse de students admission sake of dema hair.
Lawyer for de two students, Wayoe Ghanamanniti, talk BBC Pidgin say de ruling dey restore human rights in practice.
He explain say dis ruling dey cut across sake of dem seek proper interpretation to Achimota regulation as against de right to freedom of religion in de Constitution.
According to Lawyer Wayoe Ghanamanniti, "moving forward any scenario where someone dey believe in Rastafarianism dis ruling dey cover am."
"De ruling lay clear de meaning to right to religion, that be if de religion be known globally" he add.
Accra High Court in landmark ruling argue say de 1992 Constitution of Ghana dey protect de right of de children to education, sake of that denying dem education sake of dema hair be wrong.
De decision however excite most Ghanaians who feel say dis be progressive.
Despite pushback from Achimota School to maintain control over how students for look, people feel say dis ruling dey give support to the need to remove traditional control mentality from school.
The ruling on the Rasta boys vs. Achimota Sch. case has rekindled some hope in me about the Judiciary. It's a vital ruling against very strong establishments & beliefs to the point that even Achimota School could boldly & blatantly disrespect a GES directive.#citicbs.@Citi973. pic.twitter.com/B1fPih7k3y— Afanyi Dadzie (@AfanyiDadzie) June 1, 2021