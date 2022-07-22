Ghanaians hail 'breakout star' Evelyn Badu after winning double at the 2022 CAF Awards

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Evelyn Badu wins CAF Interclub Player of the Year (Women)



Evelyn Badu wins CAF Young Player of the Year(Women)



Morocco host 2022 CAF Awards



Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu, has earned praise from Ghanaians on social media after winning two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



The 2021 CAF Women's Champions League(CAFWCL) top scorer won Women's Interclub Player of the Year and Women's Young Player at the event held in Rabat, Morocco.



Badu won the Interclub award ahead of two Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players, Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie.



The Alvaldsnes player defeated former teammate Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies) and Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne) for the Young Player of the Year award.



Ghanaians flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages to the talented player for making the country proud by scooping two awards at the big event.



While many praised the 2021 CAFWCL player as the best player, some were disappointed that she was unable to attend the event due to the Black Princesses' preparations for the 2022 U-20 FIFA World Cup.







Here are some reactions





Evelyn Badu! Congratulations!! — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) July 21, 2022

Evelyn Badu doing wonders for Ghana..



Such a shame we couldn't fly her to Morocco to grace the occasion ???? — Tenkler ???? ♥️???????? (@papatenkler) July 21, 2022

Ghana ???????? U20 and @HasaacasLadies star Evelyn Badu is CAF Women's Interclub Player of the Year 2022.



Congratulations Evelyn ???? ???????? #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/JyjtrMOHIB — nuhu.adams (@NuhuAdams_) July 21, 2022

Because she's not Dede Ayew or Thomas Partey, nobody is talking about Evelyn Badu's two CAF awards. pic.twitter.com/yEqTXPpKqk — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) July 21, 2022

@EvelynBadu15 the girl from Aduman Senior High School is rising!



Keep your dreams and hope alive Evelyn Badu! God isn’t done with you yet! #CAFAwards2022 — Agyewodin K.B.Kyei (@themakosam) July 22, 2022

Congratulations to Evelyn Badu who has been named Women's Interclub Player of the Year at the CAF Awards. pic.twitter.com/jmhZekQfJX — Kwabena Mensah (@benkymens) July 21, 2022

A BREAKOUT STAR! ????



???????? Evelyn Badu has been awarded the Interclub Player of the Year (Women)! ????#CAFAwards2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame https://t.co/qBj6Z9X0vG — #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 21, 2022

• Women’s Champions League Top-scorer ????



• WCL Player of the Tournament ????



•CAF Women Young Player of the Year????



• CAF Inter-club Women’s Player of the Year????



Evelyn Badu ???????????? pic.twitter.com/iXvXofWGnJ — Lil Promzy (@lilpromzy27) July 21, 2022

Evelyn Badu is a Big win for Gh. A bright future pic.twitter.com/xMa7DxZZ4R — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) July 21, 2022

Evelyn Badu wins Interclub Player and Young Player of the year (Women)



Truly deserving ????????#AllsportsGh pic.twitter.com/yy05Uvs9IQ — Allsportsgh.com (@AllSports_gh) July 21, 2022

Evelyn Badu has been named the Women's Interclub Player of the Year.

Congrats????#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/LUXJE3Tlkm — Yooli???????? (@iamjoojo) July 21, 2022

Congratulations Evelyn Badu.

CAF Young player

CAF Interclub player pic.twitter.com/Nn9BIQp7k1 — Akrasi Owusu THE THINKER (@Lazyblogger01) July 21, 2022

Evelyn Badu at the Double

Winning the Younger player of the year and the Interclub Player of the Year (Women)#CAFAwards2022 — Teekay Esan (@SucreMamito22) July 21, 2022

Evelyn Badu ???????? is Interclub Player of the Year (WOMEN) pic.twitter.com/dUgZTnxrgD — African Soccer Updates (@Africansoccerup) July 21, 2022

Congratulations to Evelyn Badu for picking two prestigious awards namely CAF young female player of the year and CAF interclub player of the year ,you have defied all odds to achieve such a feet ,Ghana salutes you for making us proud ! #sompadebate #SompaSports pic.twitter.com/R1nG7gNrK2 — Mr Jeffery Asare (APOSTLE) (@MrJefferyAsare) July 22, 2022

Evelyn Badu ☺️✌️????❗ — ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) July 21, 2022

