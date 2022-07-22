Ghanaians hail 'breakout star' Evelyn Badu after winning double at the 2022 CAF Awards

You are here: HomeSports2022 07 22Article 1587842

Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu, has earned praise from Ghanaians on social media after winning two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The 2021 CAF Women's Champions League(CAFWCL) top scorer won Women's Interclub Player of the Year and Women's Young Player at the event held in Rabat, Morocco.

Badu won the Interclub award ahead of two Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players, Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie.

The Alvaldsnes player defeated former teammate Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies) and Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne) for the Young Player of the Year award.

Ghanaians flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages to the talented player for making the country proud by scooping two awards at the big event.

While many praised the 2021 CAFWCL player as the best player, some were disappointed that she was unable to attend the event due to the Black Princesses' preparations for the 2022 U-20 FIFA World Cup.



