Ghanaians hail 'breakout star' Evelyn Badu after winning double at the 2022 CAF Awards

Sports News of Friday, 22 July 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Evelyn Badu wins CAF Interclub Player of the Year (Women)
Evelyn Badu wins CAF Young Player of the Year(Women)
Morocco host 2022 CAF Awards
Black Princesses captain, Evelyn Badu, has earned praise from Ghanaians on social media after winning two awards at the 2022 CAF Awards on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The 2021 CAF Women's Champions League(CAFWCL) top scorer won Women's Interclub Player of the Year and Women's Young Player at the event held in Rabat, Morocco.
Badu won the Interclub award ahead of two Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies players, Andile Dlamini and Bambanani Mbanie.
The Alvaldsnes player defeated former teammate Doris Boaduwaa (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies) and Yasmine Zouhir (Morocco & AS Saint-Etienne) for the Young Player of the Year award.
Ghanaians flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages to the talented player for making the country proud by scooping two awards at the big event.
While many praised the 2021 CAFWCL player as the best player, some were disappointed that she was unable to attend the event due to the Black Princesses' preparations for the 2022 U-20 FIFA World Cup.
Here are some reactions
Evelyn Badu! Congratulations!!— Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) July 21, 2022
Evelyn Badu doing wonders for Ghana..— Tenkler ???? ♥️???????? (@papatenkler) July 21, 2022
Such a shame we couldn't fly her to Morocco to grace the occasion ????
Ghana ???????? U20 and @HasaacasLadies star Evelyn Badu is CAF Women's Interclub Player of the Year 2022.— nuhu.adams (@NuhuAdams_) July 21, 2022
Congratulations Evelyn ???? ???????? #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/JyjtrMOHIB
Because she's not Dede Ayew or Thomas Partey, nobody is talking about Evelyn Badu's two CAF awards. pic.twitter.com/yEqTXPpKqk— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) July 21, 2022
Evelyn Badu saving Ghana’s blushes at the CAF Awards.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 21, 2022
The lass has won two awards.
CAF Interclub player of the Year (women).
CAF Young Player of the Year (Women). pic.twitter.com/VGM7F36riG
@EvelynBadu15 the girl from Aduman Senior High School is rising!— Agyewodin K.B.Kyei (@themakosam) July 22, 2022
Keep your dreams and hope alive Evelyn Badu! God isn’t done with you yet! #CAFAwards2022
Presenting 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ Interclub Player of the Year (WOMEN) ????— Augustus Piloo (@AugustusPiloo_) July 22, 2022
???????? Congratulations, Evelyn Badu! ⭐️#CAFAwards2022 | @EvelynBadu15 | @Team_GhanaWomen#SportsHulaHoop@KobbyKyeiSports pic.twitter.com/tgdqjBqSOo
Congratulations to Evelyn Badu who has been named Women's Interclub Player of the Year at the CAF Awards. pic.twitter.com/jmhZekQfJX— Kwabena Mensah (@benkymens) July 21, 2022
Evelyn Badu saving Ghana’s blushes at the CAF Awards.— M.anifest (@Abraham20289631) July 21, 2022
The lass has won two awards.
CAF Interclub player of the Year (women).
CAF Young Player of the Year (Women).#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/3ILZSdC38D
A BREAKOUT STAR! ????— #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2022 (@CAFwomen) July 21, 2022
???????? Evelyn Badu has been awarded the Interclub Player of the Year (Women)! ????#CAFAwards2022 | #EmpoweringOurGame https://t.co/qBj6Z9X0vG
• Women’s Champions League Top-scorer ????— Lil Promzy (@lilpromzy27) July 21, 2022
• WCL Player of the Tournament ????
•CAF Women Young Player of the Year????
• CAF Inter-club Women’s Player of the Year????
Evelyn Badu ???????????? pic.twitter.com/iXvXofWGnJ
Evelyn Badu is a Big win for Gh. A bright future pic.twitter.com/xMa7DxZZ4R— Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) July 21, 2022
Evelyn Badu wins Interclub Player and Young Player of the year (Women)— Allsportsgh.com (@AllSports_gh) July 21, 2022
Truly deserving ????????#AllsportsGh pic.twitter.com/yy05Uvs9IQ
Evelyn Badu has been named the Women's Interclub Player of the Year.— Yooli???????? (@iamjoojo) July 21, 2022
Congrats????#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/LUXJE3Tlkm
Congratulations Evelyn Badu.— Akrasi Owusu THE THINKER (@Lazyblogger01) July 21, 2022
CAF Young player
CAF Interclub player pic.twitter.com/Nn9BIQp7k1
Evelyn Badu at the Double— Teekay Esan (@SucreMamito22) July 21, 2022
Winning the Younger player of the year and the Interclub Player of the Year (Women)#CAFAwards2022
Evelyn Badu ???????? is Interclub Player of the Year (WOMEN) pic.twitter.com/dUgZTnxrgD— African Soccer Updates (@Africansoccerup) July 21, 2022
Congratulations to Evelyn Badu for picking two prestigious awards namely CAF young female player of the year and CAF interclub player of the year ,you have defied all odds to achieve such a feet ,Ghana salutes you for making us proud ! #sompadebate #SompaSports pic.twitter.com/R1nG7gNrK2— Mr Jeffery Asare (APOSTLE) (@MrJefferyAsare) July 22, 2022
Evelyn Badu ☺️✌️????❗— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????©✍???? (@domynych) July 21, 2022