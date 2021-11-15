Ghanaians hail Kamaldeen Sulemana for his performance against South Africa

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Kamaldeen Sulemana is gradually becoming the fans favourite



• The Stade Rennais player featured in Ghana’s win over South Africa



• The Black Stars have booked their place in the playoff stage alongside five other countries



Ghanaians have hailed Black Stars winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on social media, particularly Twitter, for his performance against South Africa in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Kamaldeen Sulemana was a star performer in an unimpressive Black Stars team that beat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa to book a playoff spot in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew scored from the spot to give Ghana a lifeline in the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa.



Kamaldeen Sulemana became the toast of the Ghanaians after the game as he was being praised for exhibiting his quality in front of the people of Cape Coast.



Others also urged him to work on his final delivery as he had the chance to score about two goals in the game.







GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:





Which club does Kamaldeen Suelemana play for? He's very good chale. — Don (@Opresii) November 14, 2021

Get Kudus and Kamaldeen on the ball as often as possible gentlemen. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 14, 2021

Kamaldeen is such a talented and brilliant footballer.



He was really exciting whenever he had the ball.



He has a bright future. Keep rising, champ!



Photo credit: Unknown.#JoySMS #GHARSA #JoySports pic.twitter.com/U8kQXfn38R — K-Fresh ???? (@MrKwakuKyei1) November 14, 2021

Kamaldeen is who Manchester United fans think Jadon Sancho is????‼️ — Drayy???????????? (@drayy09) November 14, 2021

Well done by Kamaldeen - unfortunate to not see that go in. He did brilliantly to keep possession. #Citisports — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 14, 2021

Well done by Kamaldeen - unfortunate to not see that go in. He did brilliantly to keep possession. #Citisports — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) November 14, 2021