Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians hail Jose Mourinho for fulfilling his promise to Felix Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan and AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho play videoFelix Afena-Gyan and AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho

Felix Afena-Gyan receives promised package from Mourinho after scoring two goals for Roma

Ghanaian footballer becomes the first player born in 2003 to score in Serie A

Jose Mourinho was praised for seeing to the development of Felix Afena-Gyan

Some Ghanaians on social media have hailed AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho, for taking a special interest in the development of youngster, Felix Afena-Gyan.

Jose Mourinho delivered his promise of buying a new €800 boot for the Ghanaian teen sensation if he scores for AS Roma in the Serie A on Monday, November 22, 2021.

The Portuguese coach revealed during his post-match interview after beating Genoa 2-0 that he owes the 18-year-old a pair of boots worth €800 because that was the agreement he had with the Ghanaian.

Felix Afena-Gyan took up the challenge and made history by netting two goals in 15 minutes as AS Roma returned to winning ways with victory at Genoa on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Ghanaians on social media couldn’t hide their admiration for the man who had proven over the years that he has a special connection with African players after Afena-Gyan posted the video of him receiving the €800 pair of boots from his coach.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below: