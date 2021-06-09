You are here: HomeSports2021 06 09Article 1282033

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Ghanaians hail Daniel Amartey’s fantastic performance in Morocco game

• Ghanaian football fans were pleased with Amartey's performance

Black Stars lost by 0-1 to Morocco

• Amartey hasn't been in the Black Stars since 2019

Ghanaian football fanatics have hailed the defending resilience of Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey, in the international friendly game against Morocco on Tuesday night in Rabat.

The Black Stars lost by 0-1 to Morocco despite a good performance at the Prince Mouley Abdellah Stadium.

After a barren first half, the North African side scored in the second half following goalkeeper, Razak Abalorah’s mistake. Jawad El Yamiq headed in a cross from Hakim Ziyech's free-kick to score the only goal in the game.

However, despite the loss to the Atlas Lions, Ghanaian football lovers who watched the game were impressed with the performance of the Leicester City defender.

Daniel Amartey who had featured for the Black Stars for about two years due to injuries manned the defence of Ghana with Alexander Djiku like never before.

His star performance in defence gave fans a lot of hope after several experiments on which best centre-back pair fits into the team.

Amartey who in recent times has angered some fans in Ghana after tossing away Chelsea’s pennant appears to have redeemed himself with his solid defending on Tuesday night.

