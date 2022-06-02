You are here: HomeSports2022 06 02Article 1551638

Sports News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Ghanaians hail Afena-Gyan after stunning display against Madagascar

Black Stars forward, Afena-Gyan celebrates his goal with Kudus Mohammed Black Stars forward, Afena-Gyan celebrates his goal with Kudus Mohammed

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has earned all the applause from Ghanaians for yet his outstanding performance against Madagascar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Afena-Gyan scored his debut goal and provided an assist in the Black Stars' 3-0 win over Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Following his performance, many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to congratulate him on his goal and also commend him for his display on the night.

Felix Afena-Gyan who lasted 76 minutes in the game, set up Kudus Mohammed for the opener in the 53rd minute. He increased the lead three minutes later.

Osman Bukari wrapped up the win in the dying embers of the match with a cool finish.

Ghana have leaped to the top of Group E following the win. The Black Stars, in their second group game, will play as guests to Central Africa Republic on June 5, 2022.



