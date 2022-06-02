Ghanaians hail Afena-Gyan after stunning display against Madagascar

AFENA GYAN HAS ARRIVED LADIES AND GENTLEMENT. my star boy is off and running ❤️ — AYEDUASE PULISIC???????????????? (@quame_age) June 1, 2022

3 goals, 3 points. A good day for the Black Stars. Afena Gyan opens his account. Alls well that ends well. ???????? pic.twitter.com/QxX3qbkyX0 — Yaw (@theyawofosu) June 1, 2022

You can’t be coached by Mourinho and not be prolific!



Afena Gyan opens his scoring account for Ghana. Cheeky Cheeky! — Samuello???????????? (@SamuelloGh) June 1, 2022

You have quality strikers in the name of Afena Gyan and Semenyo n u still dey call Jordan A.K.A Otophista ei????

Abedi Pele must be working hard lowkey????



Juju mu Sarkodie ???????????? — 3y3 Meaa (@Obiaatrum) June 2, 2022

Afena Gyan is a better player than Messi in my books. — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) June 1, 2022

Afena-Gyan carries solid threat with his directness, two footedness as a shooter & pace, but his distribution has left a lot to be desired tonight… — Scott Geelan (@Scott_Geelan) June 1, 2022

Asamoah Gyan needs to mentor Afena Gyan. Baby Jet, just give him the mantle and teach him your doings... Afena-Gyan, Kudus, Isshaku, Osman Bukari, Kamaldeen, Daniel Kyereh and etc. go shine at the WC. — AREABOY GHMUGABE⚔️???????????? (@yesemewonyansa) June 2, 2022

I’ve always thought the toe-poke finish was a very underrated skill in football. Only an exclusive list of strikers usually rely on that and tonight Felix Afena-Gyan has executed it with perfection. I have so much faith in this teenager, a pure gem. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 1, 2022

Awwww....Afena Gyan has a beautiful smile???????? — EFUA ????????❤ (@Efua_ampofoa) June 1, 2022

The joy of a mother aww. Afena Gyan mother Juliet Adubea couldn't hide her joy after her son cored for Ghana. pic.twitter.com/33ru7YqHVI — Benji Deflowman (@benjideflowman) June 2, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan has got his first goal for Ghana Black Stars. He actually took Asamoah Gyan’s lessons serious.???? — Mr.AHENKORAH???? (@MrAhenkorah_) June 1, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan will help us so much if we can actually trust and support him. Please let’s not tear him down or ridicule him when he falls cos we as Ghanaians are the only ones who can lift him up to the standards we want him to be !He’s our young spearhead. Let’s shape him! ???? — PRESIDER (@iam_presider) June 2, 2022

Yes!!!! Afena Gyan finally gets his first goal for Ghana ????????!!! Mourinho will be proud. #CitiSports — Rita Mensah (@justRitaMensah) June 1, 2022

Afena Gyan is who Barcelona fans think Aubameyang is. — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) June 1, 2022

Afena Gyan with a goal and an assist. Good for the teenagers’ confidence and growth.



Love that — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 1, 2022

Afena Gyan will enter this Barca team and bench Ansu Fati and start. — Kumasi Mayor???? (@HenryKnight_) June 1, 2022

Afena Gyan is junior Asamoah Gyan!



Dude likes dancing and being happy always ???????????? — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) June 2, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan scored an assisted in Ghana’s 3-0 win over Madagascar pic.twitter.com/Y3smg8jgbV — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 1, 2022

Mohammed Kudus and Afena Gyan sending the world a strong message that the Black Stars are coming for the World Cup haha — Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) June 1, 2022