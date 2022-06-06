Ghanaians go wild on social media as Morocco denies Black Maidens access to facility

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: GNA

Some Ghanaians have shown disappointment in the Moroccan Football Federation the frustration they meted out to the Black Maidens of Ghana in the second leg encounter of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.



The Maidens defeated the Moroccans 2-0 in the first leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium, after which they travelled to play the second leg and lost 4-2 on penalties after the game ended in a 2-2 aggregate in regulation time.



According to the Federation, four key players of the Ghanaian team tested positive for covid 19.



The federation also had to screen the Black Maidens to check their gender and also prevented them from training at the match venue.



The Maidens after the first half had to sit outside their dressing room to wait for the second half to begin with an excuse that their dressing room had been sprayed with chemicals.



Some people took to social media to criticize these acts as inappropriate especially when the game had seen so much progress in recent times.



Some of these individuals urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to file a protest against FIFA over the stress the Ghanaian team went through.



“Morocco wins 4-2 on penalties and they are through to the World Cup tournament, you people haven’t been kind and that’s a big shame. I Hope the Ghana Football Association will file a protest.”



A different tweet on social media also read “You think CAF can explain a matter involving Morocco? That is never a possibility to forget.”



The Maidens could not qualify for the World Cup tournament in India after missing out on penalties.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) might be looking forward to filing a protest against Morocco.