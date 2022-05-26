You are here: HomeSports2022 05 26Article 1546580

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma Conference League celebrations

A bizarre incident in AS Roma’s celebration of their Europa Conference League triumph has left Ghanaians fuming on social media after defender Gianluca Mancini appeared to have punched Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan.

A viral video from the victory on Wednesday, May 26, 2022 captures the Italian centre back losing his cool after Afena-Gyan went to him during the celebrations.

The encounter could have generated into something nasty but for the intervention of English right back Ainsley Maintland-Niles.

The incident has got Ghanaians who were supporting Jose Mourinho and his men angry as they accuse the Italian centre back of trying to assault one of their own.

Meanwhile, Felix Afena-Gyan has clarified that the bust up was nothing serious and that he and the defender are on good terms.

“It wasn’t serious. We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal..nothing serious,” he clarified in a WhatsApp conversation with a close associate.

Nicolo Zaniolo only goal in the first half ensured Roma won their first ever European title in the club's history.

Afena-Gyan who did not feature in the game for Roma was full of joy after the game.






















