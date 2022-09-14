You are here: HomeSports2022 09 14Article 1622945

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians, football fans descend on Liverpool legend for 'controversial take' on Kudus' goal

« Prev

Next »

Comments (5)

Listen to Article

Mohammed Kudus and Steve McManaman Mohammed Kudus and Steve McManaman

Ghanaians on social media have attacked on former Liverpool player, Steve McManaman after he described Mohammed Kudus’ goal against the Reds as 'nothing special'.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder silenced Anfield with an absolute screamer for Ajax to equalize Mohammed Salah’s goal for Liverpool.

The goal got the plaudits of many football fans who were astonished by the talent of the Ghanaian chap.

Reacting to Kudus’ goal, Steve McManaman who was a co-commentator for the match described the goal as nothing special.

In a sharp rebuttal to silence Steve McManaman, some Ghanaians described the former England player as being bitter about Kudus scoring a goal against his former side.

Anthony Baffoe, a former Ghanaian player who also hit back at the ex-player asked “Who cares about McManaman ??!!!”

While some think McManaman wasn’t special during his prime others also described him as being jealous of the Ghanaian player because he never scored a brilliant goal like Kudus’ goal.

Read some of the comments below





















Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Newsleading news icon

Kwakye Ofosu, Felix and Bawah Mogtari, Joyce; aides of John Dramani Mahama

Presidential staffer 'confronts' Kwakye Ofosu, Bawah Mogtari with August 2022 salary 'payments'

Businessleading business icon

President Akufo-Addo and Professor Steve Hanke

Economy under Akufo-Addo has gone down the tubes - Prof. Hanke jabs

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Singer, Diana Asamoah

Frimprince Music terminates contract with Diana Asamoah; spells out harsh conditions

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

FBI hunting for Nigerian, 29, who scammed New York State US$30 million

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Robert Dundas Whigham

My connection with the Buckingham Palace