Ghanaians, football fans descend on Liverpool legend for 'controversial take' on Kudus' goal

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Ghanaians on social media have attacked on former Liverpool player, Steve McManaman after he described Mohammed Kudus’ goal against the Reds as 'nothing special'.



The Black Stars attacking midfielder silenced Anfield with an absolute screamer for Ajax to equalize Mohammed Salah’s goal for Liverpool.



The goal got the plaudits of many football fans who were astonished by the talent of the Ghanaian chap.



Reacting to Kudus’ goal, Steve McManaman who was a co-commentator for the match described the goal as nothing special.



In a sharp rebuttal to silence Steve McManaman, some Ghanaians described the former England player as being bitter about Kudus scoring a goal against his former side.



Anthony Baffoe, a former Ghanaian player who also hit back at the ex-player asked “Who cares about McManaman ??!!!”



While some think McManaman wasn’t special during his prime others also described him as being jealous of the Ghanaian player because he never scored a brilliant goal like Kudus’ goal.



Read some of the comments below





Who cares about Mc Manaman ??!!! — Anthony Baffoe ???????????????????????? (@AnthonyBaffoe) September 13, 2022

Mr Smith that element is jealous about our super star assuming Kudud us an English boy

Anka they will start saying it's coming home ,new Beckham.

Macnaman can go and climb ugh tension pole but we ghanaians de3 our boy is on ???? — Boakye Emmanuel (@BoakyeE55112657) September 14, 2022

Typical English punditry, it would've been different if Harry Kane scored. — SAFIANU (@iddriss862) September 14, 2022

Lol ???? nobody cares about him.kudus is our boy .we will celebrate de goal like there is no other goal compared to it — bengazi (@bentori20) September 13, 2022

Don't waste your time on him. He never scored such a goal before reason for his jealous comment — BRENYA-BAAH BERNARD (@BCUBE1981) September 13, 2022

He is saying that out of anger ….. u remember the career threatening injury Michael Essien gave to him ? — Daniel Adjetey Quao (@GR8IMMOBILE) September 14, 2022

I understand the bitterness from the former Liverpool man. if Kudus were English you'd see the superlatives for him. Where's Dele Ali,Ross Barkley,Harry Winks and others — JasonBannerman (@jasonbannerman) September 13, 2022

Who is that? He's ever scored like that before? — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) September 13, 2022