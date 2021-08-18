Ghanaians do not cherish their legends – Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Black Stars Legend and 1978 African Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo, has disclosed that Ghanaians do not cherish their legend who can help the development of Ghana football.



He was responding to a question posed to him by Rainbow Sports Isaac Wallace concerning Ghana’s participation in the African Cup of Nations and the drought of not winning the AFCON for forty(40) years.



“Ghanaians do not know the impact of we the past players of the country.



I and some colleagues have the knowledge to the National team and Ghana football with which it can help the nation to end the 40 years drought of AFCONtrophyy,” he said.



He added that the national team players should be given good preparation for any competition.



"The football association should always prepare ahead of any tournament with which can help the player and management to prepare well,” he stated.



Mohammed Polo also asserted that the group in which Ghana has been drawn is of good nations.



"Ghana been drawn to Group C with North African country Morocco will help the country prepare well. I know that ghana will be thought of by the group and possibly going forward to win the tournament,” he said.