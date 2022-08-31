Ghanaians divided over Kudus Mohammed boycotting Ajax training to force Everton move

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Some Ghanaians on social media have shared divided opinions in reaction to Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed's refusal to train at Ajax in order to force a departure to Everton.



A section opines that, like Ajax, Kudus will end up on the bench as a result of Everton's window purchases. Others who presume the player will excel at Everton believe that skipping training to force his sale is the best way to go.



According to the Dutch newspaper DeTelegraaf, Kudus did not show up for training on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in his attempt to force the transfer.



The Ghanaian has agreed to personal terms with the English side but Ajax are dragging their feet in materialising the transfer.



The summer transfer window closes at midnight, the first hour of September 1, 2022, which means Kudus might not get his desired move in search of game minutes in the EPL as the clock is against him.



????????Mohammed Kudus is trying to force a late move from Ajax to Everton. He has agreed terms with Everton and refused to turn up for training today at Ajax! Kudus is yet to start a game at Ajax this season.



TBH,Onana,Iwobi,Gueye at Everton,kudos will still be a benchwarmer!???? — SAKYI (@OKUMAH_SAKYI) August 31, 2022

yes, mo kudus refuses to train. we need that moves to everton. — .Leroy!!???????????????? (@thatLeroyGuy) August 31, 2022

Kudus should force a move . It’s good for him and GHANA as a whole. He needs to be in form before WC — ???????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ● (@BADASSPMF) August 31, 2022

Everton is not a good move for Kudus but at the same time it makes sense that he wants to move away from Ajax to try to get more playing time. Doesn’t sound like Ajax intend to give him more than the current ~10 mins playing time per game. — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) August 31, 2022

Kudus won’t spend two seasons at Everton if he joins them. He’s going to join a top 6 team after one season. He knows it and that’s why he wants to leave. https://t.co/SvMCVihEB7 — Mr Torah (@malbronej) August 31, 2022

You think Everton and the pressure of the EPL would Favour Mohammed Kudus? Anthony has left, he should rather try possible to get his starting role in Ajax. — Efo Edem is back (@imbrakoby) August 31, 2022

The Ajax coach naa ebe like he no dey like Kudus ein matter… No wonder kudus wants to leave. — Don (@Opresii) August 31, 2022

Alfred schreuder make ein head like Mountain ⛰ Everest…, you have good players at your disposal buh you chose to play Tadić who can’t even dribble pass …

Kudus should leave @Ajax at once https://t.co/cxogHHA4jl — star fame (@starfame10) August 31, 2022

Mohammed Kudus refuse to train with Ajax, yess that is what you get benching a pure talent like him…..Everton here we come — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) August 31, 2022

Kudus on strike. I love this. He should force the move — yaw obeng (@yobeng) August 31, 2022

Ajax should let kudus leave. He wants to play in the biggest league in the world — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) August 31, 2022

mohammed kudus at brighton and hove albion will be so cool. i no dey like this everton move???????? — DisTurB???? (@DisTurB____) August 31, 2022

