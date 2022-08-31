You are here: HomeSports2022 08 31Article 1614050

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Ghanaians divided over Kudus Mohammed boycotting Ajax training to force Everton move

Some Ghanaians on social media have shared divided opinions in reaction to Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed's refusal to train at Ajax in order to force a departure to Everton.

A section opines that, like Ajax, Kudus will end up on the bench as a result of Everton's window purchases. Others who presume the player will excel at Everton believe that skipping training to force his sale is the best way to go.

According to the Dutch newspaper DeTelegraaf, Kudus did not show up for training on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in his attempt to force the transfer.

The Ghanaian has agreed to personal terms with the English side but Ajax are dragging their feet in materialising the transfer.

The summer transfer window closes at midnight, the first hour of September 1, 2022, which means Kudus might not get his desired move in search of game minutes in the EPL as the clock is against him.

