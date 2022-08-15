Ghanaians didn’t believe in us but we will bring the trophy - Black Princesses player

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Ghana’s U-20 women’s player Cecelia Nyama has disclosed that the Black Princesses will beat the Netherlands and go on to win the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup to the surprise of many Ghanaians who didn’t believe in them.



The Black Princesses have had a torrid campaign at the tournament having lost two of their group games.



The Princesses lost by 2-0 to Japan and lost to the USA by 3-0 at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.



Despite losing two consecutive games at the tournament, the Black Princesses still have a slim margin of making it to the quarter-finals if they can beat the Netherlands convincingly for either USA or Japan to lose their last group match.



Speaking in an interview on Atinka FM, Cecelia Nyama expressed her disappointment in Ghanaians but noted that the Black Princesses will cause a huge surprise by winning the trophy.



“Ghanaians didn’t believe in our team even before we departed for this World Cup but they should start believing that we can bring the trophy and it will come to pass. We will surely beat the Netherlands in our last game,” the Black Princesses player said.



Since 2006 when the Black Princesses made their first appearance at the Women’s U-20 World Cup, they have only gone past the group stages once out of six appearances.



