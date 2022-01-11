You are here: HomeSports2022 01 11Article 1441618

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaians descend on tactless Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac after Morocco defeat

Ghanaians on social media have quickly descended on Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac for his lack of tactical invention amidst the team's poor showing against Morocco.

A lacklustre Black Stars side lost their opening game in the African Cup of Nations against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Monday evening at the Amadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Sofiane Boufal was the hero late on as he shot from inside the box into the corner of the net after a defensive collapse as Thomas Partey failed to clear a ball after sliding.

Aside from Joseph Paintsil who covered himself in glory with his display none of Ghana's attackers caused the Moroccan side any problems in the game the North Africans dominated possession, had more shots on target among others.

