Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians descend on GFA for giving Hearts of Oak ‘key holders' as medals

Accra Hearts of Oak players got two winners medals after the team ended the season with a domestic double

• Pictures of the League and FA Cup medals have popped up on social media

• The quality of the medals have left soccer fans disappointed and others seething with rage

A section of Ghanaian football fans have lashed out at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for giving Accra Hearts of Oak ‘key holders' as medals for winning both the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

Accra Hearts of Oak won a double this season after clinching the Ghana Premier League over their rivals Asante Kotoko, earning them qualification to the CAF Champions League next season and a prize money of ¢250,000 plus winners medals.

The Phobians were also successful in beating Ashanti Gold to win the MTN FA Cup on penalty shootouts earning then another ¢80,000 as well as medals.

However, days after winning the double it has come to the notice of most football followers that the medals awarded to the Phobians are not up to standard.

Images of the two different medals were all over social media on Tuesday as people compared the value and quality to medals awarded to university graduates and at community football tournaments.

Most Ghanaians on social media have described the medal as a key holder sprayed with gold dust with a sticker on it.

While some fans have hit out at the current GFA led by Kurt Okraku, other opposing fans have also taken advantage to make mockery of the Accra-based club for winning trophies of no value.

