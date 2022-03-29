Ghanaians celebrate as Black Stars secure ticket to Qatar 2022

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Ghanaians have been thrown into a mood of wild celebration after the Black Stars secured qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar later this year.



After one of the nation’s worst AFCON performances at the recent edition in Cameroon, the Black Stars redeemed themselves by beating Nigeria with a technical away goal.



Otto Addo's side had drawn against Nigeria in the first leg of the double header in Kumasi.



On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the Black Stars in the return leg played in Abuja secured qualification by gaining a vital away goal despite Nigeria’s equalization.



Many parts of the country were thrown into a state of celebration following the blowing of the final whistle by the referee.



From the seat of the Presidency at the Jubilee House to the streets across the country and onto social media, there has been tonnes of videos and posts celebrating the qualification.



