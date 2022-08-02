Ghanaians celebrate Mohammed Kudus on his 22nd birthday

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Tuesday, August 2, 2022, is the birthday of Black Stars and Ajax midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.
The midfielder has become the favorite of most Ghanaian football fans after playing an integral role in Ghana's qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Born in Nima, a town in Ghana's capital city Accra on August 2, 2002, the 2021 Golden Ball Award nominee has turned 22 today, August 2, 2022.
Mohammed Kudus has made 16 appearances and has scored 5 goals since making his debut at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium under coach Kwasi Appiah in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa.
Some fans have taken to social media to celebrate the midfielder expected to play a huge role in Ghana's upcoming World Cup campaign as he turns 22 years today.
Below as some of the tweets celebrating Mohammed Kudus on his 22nd birthday
