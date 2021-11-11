Ghanaians celebrate Hearts of Oak on their 110th anniversary

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

• Football fans have celebrated Hearts of Oak on their 110th anniversary



• The rainbow club was formed on November 11, 1911, in the Gold Coast era



• Accra Hearts of Oak is celebrating their 110th anniversary today, November 11, 2021,



Today marks the 110th anniversary of Ghana’s oldest club Accra Hearts of Oak, and Ghanaians are taking time on social media to celebrate the ‘Continental Club Masters’.



Accra Hearts of Oak was founded on Saturday, November 11, 1911, in the Gold Coast era.



The club was formed when some young men from a section of Accra called Ussher Town came together to form a soccer club to challenge the only other team in Accra at the time, The Invincibles.



Their first major achievement came when the governor of the Gold Coast founded what was then called the Accra Football League in 1922.



Accra Hearts of Oak have every club trophy in their cabinet to mark their anniversary as the third oldest existing club in Africa.



The Phobians have won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, Super Cup, CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup.



They have also won several minor trophies like the SWAG Cup, Presidential Cup, June 4 Cup and the Accra Football League in 1922.







Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the Phobians, and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the birthday wishes for you in the post below:





???? ????️????????️????️????????️???? ????️????????????????????????️???? ????



We are 110 years today and what a better time to celebrate a glorious birthday as treble winners.

We have come this far by the grace of God and the amazing support from our fans. #AHOSC#Phobia110#PhobiaBirthday pic.twitter.com/GMcRHWSuS5 — Phobians - GPLChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 11, 2021

Celebrating @HeartsOfOakGH ????#OnThisDay in 1911, one of Africa's oldest surviving club and the first club to win the CAF Confederation Cup came in to existence. ????



We have compiled a list of Hearts of Oak all-time XI as they celebrate their day today. ????#GTVSports #Phobia110 pic.twitter.com/tiyjlS1wCz — GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) November 11, 2021

My interview with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe on Hearts of Oak's 110th anniversary, premieres on Thursday, 11-11-21 • @TheGhanaWeb • @GhanawebSports • @HeartsOfOakGH pic.twitter.com/DbTZBrk6pF — Nii Adama (@josephadamafio) November 10, 2021

ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK SC❤️????????



CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE -1

CAF CONFEDERATIONS -1

CAF SUPER CUP -1

GPL -21

FA CUP - 11

GHANA SUPER CUP - 7



the only football club with more trophies and every trophy in GHANA and AFRICA... WE ARE PHOOBIA and WE NEVER SAY DIE❤️????????#Phobia110 — AMAKOM DEHYE3 (@AmakomDehye3) November 11, 2021

Happy Birthday to the most decorated Club in Ghana and the Continental Club Masters ????ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK ????. LONG LIVE THE PHOBIA FAMILY LONG LIVE THE MIGHTY OAK ????????????...❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/5zdmIkh1CJ — Phobiaa NeBa ❤️???????? (@Felix15807484) November 11, 2021

Happy birthday hearts of oak Our dearie rivals pic.twitter.com/JmIZBvfhGB — pablo jee (@stephen39898221) November 11, 2021

Happy Birthday To The Best Club In Ghana. The Face Of Ghanaian Club Football. Intercontinental Masters ????????️ We're The Glorious Accra Hearts Of Oak ????????????????..It been a journey????. Phobiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ♥️???????? #Phobia110 #Phobia4Ever @HeartsOfOakGH ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/WNRKQBP7l4 — Ayigbe Commando???????? ???????????????? (@BurnitonSkido) November 11, 2021

Wishing The entire Hearts Of Oak Family. A Happy Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LNpezIRPuy — Apiurugu-Chakapaama (@apiurugu) November 11, 2021

