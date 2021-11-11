Ghanaians celebrate Hearts of Oak on their 110th anniversary

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021
• Football fans have celebrated Hearts of Oak on their 110th anniversary
• The rainbow club was formed on November 11, 1911, in the Gold Coast era
• Accra Hearts of Oak is celebrating their 110th anniversary today, November 11, 2021,
Today marks the 110th anniversary of Ghana’s oldest club Accra Hearts of Oak, and Ghanaians are taking time on social media to celebrate the ‘Continental Club Masters’.
Accra Hearts of Oak was founded on Saturday, November 11, 1911, in the Gold Coast era.
The club was formed when some young men from a section of Accra called Ussher Town came together to form a soccer club to challenge the only other team in Accra at the time, The Invincibles.
Their first major achievement came when the governor of the Gold Coast founded what was then called the Accra Football League in 1922.
Accra Hearts of Oak have every club trophy in their cabinet to mark their anniversary as the third oldest existing club in Africa.
The Phobians have won the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, Super Cup, CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup and the CAF Super Cup.
They have also won several minor trophies like the SWAG Cup, Presidential Cup, June 4 Cup and the Accra Football League in 1922.
Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the Phobians, and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the birthday wishes for you in the post below:
???? ????️????????️????️????????️???? ????️????????????????????????️???? ????— Phobians - GPLChampions???????? (@HeartsOfOakGH) November 11, 2021
We are 110 years today and what a better time to celebrate a glorious birthday as treble winners.
We have come this far by the grace of God and the amazing support from our fans. #AHOSC#Phobia110#PhobiaBirthday pic.twitter.com/GMcRHWSuS5
#BornToBeAPhobian????????????— Ghana Sports History (@GSportsHistory) November 11, 2021
Both a club [@HeartsOfOakGH] and it's Legend were #BornOnTheSameDay.
Happy B'thday to Accra Hearts of Oak Skipper and Coach Mohammed Polo.
Mo Polo scored 145 goals in 232 apps for #Hearts from 1973–1979 and coached the club in 1994/95 & 2013/14 seasons. pic.twitter.com/6IcdfotHHi
???????? @HeartsOfOakGH is 110 years today.— Shaban Mohammed (@ShabanMo9) November 11, 2021
11 November 1911 - 11 November 2021
Trophies
????Ghana Premier League -21
????Ghana FA Cup - 11
????CAF Champions League - 1
????CAF Confederations cup -1
????CAF Super Cup - 1
Happy Birthday Accra Hearts of Oak pic.twitter.com/pm6m2cgY6u
Celebrating @HeartsOfOakGH ????#OnThisDay in 1911, one of Africa's oldest surviving club and the first club to win the CAF Confederation Cup came in to existence. ????— GTV SPORTS+ (@mygtvsports) November 11, 2021
We have compiled a list of Hearts of Oak all-time XI as they celebrate their day today. ????#GTVSports #Phobia110 pic.twitter.com/tiyjlS1wCz
My interview with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe on Hearts of Oak's 110th anniversary, premieres on Thursday, 11-11-21 • @TheGhanaWeb • @GhanawebSports • @HeartsOfOakGH pic.twitter.com/DbTZBrk6pF— Nii Adama (@josephadamafio) November 10, 2021
11-11-1911 ➡️ 11-11-2021— Accra Hearts of Oak SC Fans ???????????????? (@phobia_fans) November 11, 2021
It’s our birthday today.
❤️???????????? ❤️????????????#Phobia110 pic.twitter.com/hz7JtsPpdn
“We’re the famous Hearts of Oak”@HeartsOfOakGH #Phooobia#Phobia110 pic.twitter.com/jGjAlob5cW— Owura Qu (@Owura_qu) November 11, 2021
ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK SC❤️????????— AMAKOM DEHYE3 (@AmakomDehye3) November 11, 2021
CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE -1
CAF CONFEDERATIONS -1
CAF SUPER CUP -1
GPL -21
FA CUP - 11
GHANA SUPER CUP - 7
the only football club with more trophies and every trophy in GHANA and AFRICA... WE ARE PHOOBIA and WE NEVER SAY DIE❤️????????#Phobia110
Happy Birthday to the most decorated Club in Ghana and the Continental Club Masters ????ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK ????. LONG LIVE THE PHOBIA FAMILY LONG LIVE THE MIGHTY OAK ????????????...❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/5zdmIkh1CJ— Phobiaa NeBa ❤️???????? (@Felix15807484) November 11, 2021
Happy birthday hearts of oak Our dearie rivals pic.twitter.com/JmIZBvfhGB— pablo jee (@stephen39898221) November 11, 2021
Happy Birthday To The Best Club In Ghana. The Face Of Ghanaian Club Football. Intercontinental Masters ????????️ We're The Glorious Accra Hearts Of Oak ????????????????..It been a journey????. Phobiaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ♥️???????? #Phobia110 #Phobia4Ever @HeartsOfOakGH ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/WNRKQBP7l4— Ayigbe Commando???????? ???????????????? (@BurnitonSkido) November 11, 2021
Happy birthday to Glorious Accra Hearts of Oak ???????????????????? @HeartsOfOakGH pic.twitter.com/F1PA0DmRpK— Essien Debrah⚽✍️ (@De_essieno) November 11, 2021
Happy birthday to the greatest club in Africa, Accra Hearts of Oak. ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/nUNSYw4KZq— Kwesi O. Boateng (@qwecikanye) November 11, 2021
Wishing The entire Hearts Of Oak Family. A Happy Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LNpezIRPuy— Apiurugu-Chakapaama (@apiurugu) November 11, 2021
Happy 110th Anniversary to the Ghanaian club, Hearts Of Oak ???????? pic.twitter.com/GkhM4ea9rc— BabaGol (@BabaGol_) November 11, 2021