Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard 'Olele' Kingson

Some Ghanaian social media users have attacked Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr on Twitter after comparing his goal against Celta Vigo to a goal former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson conceded against Brazil in 2006.

In Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Celta Vigo, Vinicius went around the goalkeeper before slotting in Madrid's third goal of the night.

The Brazilian shared a photo of his goal, which closely resembles one scored by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario against Ghana during the 2006 World Cup.

The image of Ronaldo's goal shows Richard Kingson, who is helpless after Ronaldo has just passed him.

Ghanaians in the comments section of Vini's Twitter post were upset and demanded that the post be removed.

