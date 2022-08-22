Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson

Sports News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Some Ghanaian social media users have attacked Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Jr on Twitter after comparing his goal against Celta Vigo to a goal former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson conceded against Brazil in 2006.



In Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Celta Vigo, Vinicius went around the goalkeeper before slotting in Madrid's third goal of the night.



The Brazilian shared a photo of his goal, which closely resembles one scored by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario against Ghana during the 2006 World Cup.



The image of Ronaldo's goal shows Richard Kingson, who is helpless after Ronaldo has just passed him.



Ghanaians in the comments section of Vini's Twitter post were upset and demanded that the post be removed.



Here are some reactions





aboa wegyime ong? Delete the 3rd frame kwasia — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) August 21, 2022

What Olele do you? You be kwasia paaa???????? — Sixteen Years CFC ???????????? (@_16_years) August 21, 2022

Fuuulish man respect our former keeper, aboa wanu s3 wele s3b3 Nkontomire — ???????????? ???????????????? ✞ (@heisniiafro_) August 21, 2022

Delete the third frame. Why use Ghana as a reference? — Rozay Kweku (@oduro_kweku) August 21, 2022

Herrrrrr. Wo kwasia wate. And you had to use Kingston in this. Ony3 gbemi ???????????? — Ackah???????????????????? (@ackah008) August 21, 2022

Heerrrr wo Nana to

Siaa — RevObofourNua (@theLordReigns_) August 21, 2022

Ah but you ankasa the third frame dey need? — Brah Nana ???????? (@brahnana10) August 21, 2022

akoa yi paaa …herh d3n na 3ha wo…what’s the essence of the 3rd frame…finished player …mmttcchheeww — Kofi Mitch (@kofimitch17) August 21, 2022

Wagyimee paa wate.

Sia, why the third frame? — Bra Qwame ♈ (AK-0011960) (@kwamefoster_) August 21, 2022

