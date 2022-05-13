Ghanaians attack David Duncan for comparing Afriyie Barnieh to Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Some Ghanaians on social media have taken coach David Duncan to the cleaners after the former Ghana assistant coach sought to compare Accra Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah on Twitter.



In a post made by the former Black Stars assistant coach, he tweeted a picture of both players and begged the question, “Could the difference just be in the shirts?”



Although David Duncan did not explain in depth what he meant by the statements, some Ghanaians believe the coach got it all wrong.



Reacting to the post, some Ghanaians noted that the coach made a big error comparing a Ghana Premier League player to a player in the English Premier League.



According to one comment, although Afriyie Barnieh may appear as a local champion in the GPL, he would flop when he comes up against players in the big leagues.



While many sought to explain to the coach why his argument was flawed, David Duncan made another tweet where he tried to explain himself.



The coach tweeted a photo of both Shilla Alhassan and Sammy Kuffour and stated, “There was no difference in these shirts to those who saw through my earlier post with partisan club lenses and delivered derogatory comments on my persona. But the chicken came home to roost at Germany's 2006 World Cup. Didn’t they? Different strokes indeed!”



Read some of the comments below:





Coach i love the debate u brought up .i honestly think this guy Barniah in hearts should be given a chance — rabai odoi (@rabaiodoi) May 12, 2022

Why do experienced people like you sometimes want to set yourself up for ridicule? How do you compare someone who plays in this our league of zero status in Africa to someone who plays one of the best leagues in the world? Let's be serious kakra wai. AH! — Kwabenabeee (@kwabenabeee) May 13, 2022

Is this even comparable..? With all due respect, tell your colleagues at the top level to improve the standard of your league and come back again with this cotton-weight comparison — Benzene (@BenApraku) May 13, 2022

The moment the difference becomes the shirt then there's no technical person talking or observing then .If astute technocrats have the opportunity to see the difference, it wouldn't be just the shirts .I'm shocked — Bright Berry (@BrightBerry5) May 13, 2022

But u were part of the black stars technical team that called Barnieh to black stars yet u benched him even against Jordan AYEW — FootballForAll (@Footbal41077392) May 13, 2022

I dont know why this Nketiah and Hudson's are given this much attention

They opportunist for which they ain't good either

England wouldn't have allow them go

Not even in their junior team — Lavender Glides (@hon_adutette) May 13, 2022

Barnieh has been good at all youth levels. Covid prob has blocked moves abroad I'm sure he will. Get one soon. He should be given a chance. Tbh he and nketia play different positions anyway. Barnieh likes to start wide. — Foz Gharby (@FozGharby) May 13, 2022

Yes and No!! Eddie is playing in a league which is actually the best in the world, scoring against best goalkeepers, dribbling through the best defenders and scoring goals. I wish Barnie could do same in a top league.Barnie is good but Nketia is top! — Deon ® (@Deondiddy9) May 13, 2022

Can’t score more than 10 goals in the gpl — K R I T???? (@krit_mp) May 12, 2022

Coach, u should do better

Why not recommend Afriyie Barnie for a call up instead of comparing him to Eddie Nketiah?

I have uttermost respect for you.

With all due respect, please stop this agenda before I throw my respect for you into the mud.



1/2 — Itz_Muss (@muss_tapha10) May 13, 2022

The same difference between you and Otto Addo — Kwabena Agyemang (@Michael69649233) May 12, 2022

Talent wise I think there's no difference.But I think in Europe they are taught various techniques at an early stage sometimes from age 6. So that makes them a bit better — Sarko AK0002426 (@S1Gyamfi) May 13, 2022

Yet still you were in charge of the national team as an assistant coach. What did you do. You and your team didn't even include him in a reserve list po. Don't start a fight you can't end wai. — RICARDO KAKA (@BohyePrince) May 12, 2022

You might think you are on top of the world if you the class shark at odorgono shs,wait till you get to presec you will realize that shit is real — משה רבנו (@Mosesadidonkor) May 12, 2022