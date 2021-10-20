Ghanaian youngsters in Italy: Afena-Gyan on target as Ahmed Awua, Salim Abubakar excel

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

It was largely a great weekend for young Ghanaian footballers in Italy's Youth division as Afena-Gyan, Ahmed Awua and Salim Abubakar excelled for their respective clubs.



U19



Felix Afena-Gyan is enjoying a purple patch in the U19 championship after scoring his second brace for Roma in a 0-3 on the road to Pescara.



The 18-year-old lasted 76 minutes.



Rating 7.5: "total show of the Giallorossi number 11: thanks to his speed he creates continuous headaches for his opponents and within a minute he finds the brace: at 15 'he scores the first goal with a great personal action culminating in a shot at winning lap and, after just 60 seconds, he scores the second goal using a defensive error."



Salim Abubakar played a decisive role in Sassuolo's 1-0 win over Cagliari. His control and tenacity in the 18-yard box led to the goal that secured the Neroverdi their first win of the season.



Rating 6.5: very good in the first part of the game, where he catalyzed all the balls that passed from the median area of ​​the field. His performance remains a good one.



After his exertions on international duty, Justin Kumi was introduced in the 76th minute by Sassuolo to ramp up pressure on Cagliari.



Rating 6: bursting entrance, he makes his physicality felt in the middle of the field and stops the rossoblùs, often with the bad ones in fact he also takes a warning.



Left-back Ebenezer Annan was in action for Bologna for 67 minutes when they lost 1-2 to Spal



Rating 6: suffering from the initiatives of Orfei, unleashed today.



Philip Yeboah played his first game for Hellas Verona this season after suffering an injury during the pre-season. He entered the fray in the 67th minute but Verona lost 0-3 to Fiorentina



Rating 6 - His first presence of the season arrives, but the setting for the debut could have been better.



Ahmed Awua. Parma is unbeaten in Primavera 2 due to Awua's leadership and aggressiveness at the back. The Yellow and Blue won 4-0 against Reggiana last Saturday.



Rating 6.5: in defense, there is no passing, he recovers and harpoons a couple of dangerous balls to the grenade attackers. Every now and then he relaxes and makes technical mistakes, but then always recovers.



Thomas Boafo was in action for Brescia when they defeated Pordenone 2-0 at home.



U18



Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye was introduced in the 75mins by Sassuolo in a goalless draw against Fiorentina.



Augustine Ofoasi played 64 minutes for Bologna in a 2-2 home draw against Genoa



Attacking midfielder Thomas Bio worked his socks off for Parma their 1-4 defeat to SPAL



Centre back Joseph Abdalla helped to deal with the threats of Parma for Spal in their 1-4 win away from home.



U 17



Right-back Mike Aidoo travelled with inter for their 2-3 win against Udinese. Aidoo was involved for 55 minutes.



Patrick Nuamah played 90 minutes for Brescia when they beat Pordenone 2-0.at home.