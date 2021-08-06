Ghanaian youngsters earn promotion at Sassuolo

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Italian born Ghanaian teenager, Justin Kumi has been fast tracked by Sassuolo to the U19 squad for the upcoming season in the Primavera division.



Kumi was the star player of the U17 squad last season where he scored five goals in 10 matches. The 17 year- old attacking midfielder will skip the U18 development stage, because of his high level of performance.



Alongside Kumi in the Sassuolo U19 squad will be another Ghanaian youngster Salim Abubakar who played for the U18 side last season. Abubakar is a creative midfielder with a exceptional quality on the ball.



He has an incredible vision for short and distant passes into dangerous spaces of the opponents half. The 18 year old occasionally had training practice with the senior team in his first year in Italy.



Still at the Neroverdi, Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye is expected part of the U18 side for next season. Brian Oddei will permanently join the first team in Serie A.



And it's also rumoured that another youngster from Accra based EUAfrica academy is set to join the contingent of Ghanaian players at Sassuolo