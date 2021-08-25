Ghanaian youngster Pierre Dwomoh set for Royal Antwerp move

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster, Pierre Dwomoh is close to joining Royal Antwerp from fellow Belgian top-flight side Genk.



According to reports in Belgium, an agreement has been reached between both clubs for the transfer of midfield prodigy.



At Genk, Dwomoh has been sidelined for quite some time after a few minor issues.



Annoying for the Limburgers, because the midfielder is one of their goldcrests and was allowed to come in twice in the middle of last season at the age of only 16.



But a solution is also really needed for the club because he is now languishing with the promises despite having a contract until 2024.



Initially, Dwomoh was heavily linked with a move to AC Milan. The Italian giants could not assure the teenager of regular playing time so they backed off.



The 17-year-old has Ghanaian roots because of his parents but was born in Ghent, a port city in northwest Belgium.