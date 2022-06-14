Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng handed new contract at Crystal Palace

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Malachi Boateng will continue his trade with English Premier League side Crystal Palace, Footballghana.com can report.



The 19-year-old is among the five U-23 players who have been offered a new contract at the club ahead of next season.



The five players handed a new deal at Palace have three Ghanaian involved. They are Malachi Boateng, David Boateng and Joshua Addae.



Malachi Boateng enjoyed a decent campaign for the Crystal Palace U-23 side, making 20 appearances in the Premier League 2 in the just-ended season.



Gary Issott, Academy Director, said: "Every player in this club's Academy deserves enormous recognition for their commitment and dedication to their personal development, which is a continual process.



"To those who have been retained by the club, I would like to congratulate each of them. In itself, being retained by Crystal Palace should motivate them to double down on their efforts to improve each and every day, and I wish them the very best of luck for the season ahead."



Boateng has won the Crystal Palace U-18 and U-23 player of the year in 2019 and 2020, respectively, after an outstanding season with the youth team.



