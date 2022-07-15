Ghanaian youngster Latif Issah Ahmed signs for Viking in Norway

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Latif Issah Ahmed has completed a move and signed for Norwegian outfit Viking CF.



The talented youngster in the last few weeks has been on trials at the club over a possible move.



After successfully impressing the technical handlers of Viking CF, the team has taken the decision to sign the Ghanaian.



Latif Issah Ahmed, 20, has officially signed his contract with the Norwegian club and will be eligible to play for the new club next season.



The pacey player is excited about his move to Viking CF and already looking forward to helping the club to succeed.



For the Norwegian club, the team is excited about the new signing and believes he will use his quality to bolster the squad of the team.