Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Kofi Balmer joins Crystal Palace Academy

English Premier League side Crystal Palace have signed Ghanaian youngster Kofi Balmer from Larne FC in the on-going summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old joins Palace a one-year deal with the club after joining from NIFL Premiership side Larne.

Balmer made over 40 appearances across all competitions in their successful 2021/22 campaign, which saw them secure a Europa Conference League play-off spot.

Prior to playing for Larne, he featured heavily for Ballymena United.

He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16 years old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.

Balmer has also made 17 appearances at international level for Northern Ireland Under-19s and Under-21s.