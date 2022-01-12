Ghanaian youngster Dennis Dowouna joins USL side Miami FC

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Dennis Dowouna has joined USL side Miami FC on a two-year contract through the 2023 USL Championship season. The transaction is pending league and federation approval.



The 21-year-old defensive midfielder joins the club from Albanian Superliga club KF Skenderbeu, where he made 45 appearances over two seasons in the top flight. Dowouna played a total of 2,510 minutes and recorded one goal in the 2020-21 season.



“Dennis is a young midfielder who we believe in the right environment can continue to grow and develop into a very good player at this level,” said Miami FC Head Coach Anthony Pulis. “He is very comfortable on the ball, breaks up play well and does the basics to a very high level.”



Dowouna is the third player under the age of 23 signed by Miami this offseason, along with Aedan Stanley and Christian Sorto. Pulis is confident that the Ghana international will fit in with senior midfield players like Devon “Speedy” Williams, Junior Palacios and Bolu Akinyode.



“Working alongside and competing with experienced midfielders like Speedy, Bolu and Junior every day will help bring his game onto another level,” said Pulis. “I’m looking forward to working with a top young man who is driven & extremely motivated to do well.”