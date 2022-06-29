Ghanaian youngster Christopher Scott joins Belgian side Royal Antwerp from Bayern Munich

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Belgian side, Royal Antwerp has completed the signing of German-born Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott from German giants Bayern Munich.



The 20-year-old signed a four-year deal after leaving the Bavarians.



He spent two seasons with the second team of Bayern Munich, making 47 appearances and scoring nine goals for the German giants. He also managed only two senior appearances.



Having been linked with several clubs including Scottish giants Celtic, the youngster chose to join the Belgium topflight side.



Christopher Scott will join his new teammates for pre-season as he begins his quest for regular first-team football in Belgium.



He started his career at Bayer Leverkusen, playing for the youth teams between 2009 to 2020 before joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020.



The attacking midfielder was born to Ghanaian parents in Germany, making him eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.