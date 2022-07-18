You are here: HomeSports2022 07 18Article 1584323

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Nana Ampomah suffers injury in preseason friendly

Nana Ampomah Nana Ampomah

Ghana international Nana Ampomah is expected to spend some time on the sideline after suffering an injury in the Fortuna Dusseldorf pre-season friendly against FC Twente.

The 26-year-old returned to the club in the ongoing summer transfer window after leaving Royal Antwerp.

Last Friday, Fortuna Dusseldorf played against FC Twente in a preseason friendly.

But Ghanaian player, unfortunately, picked up a minor tendon injury and could miss the rest of the side preseason.

Ampomah underwent scans and has been advised to sit out for some time as a precautionary measure.

