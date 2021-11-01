Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong named third fastest winger in FIFA 22

Sports News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong has been chosen as part of the three fastest wingers in the FIFA 22 by Radio Times.



The Shenzhen FC star has an overall pace of 96 percent with an overall potential percentage of 77.



Acheampong is third on the list behind Wolves Adama Traore as well as Vinicius Jnr of Real Madrid and he goes for a price tag of 10 Million Pounds.



This is the third time in his career Acheampong has made the list with the previous two being when he was with Anderlecht in Belgium.



Below is the full list:



Adama Traore – RW, pace 96, overall 78, potential 81, age 25, price £16.5 million



Vinicius Jr – LW, pace 95, overall 80, potential 90, age 21, price £52 million



Frank Acheampong – LW, pace 94, overall 77, potential 77, age 27, price £10 million



Ismaila Sarr – RW, pace 94, overall 78, potential 86, age 23, price £28 million



Moussa Diaby – LW, pace 94, overall 81, potential 88, age 22, price £47 million