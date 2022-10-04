Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu keen on playing in French Ligue 1 despite signing new Anderlecht contract

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Francis Amuzu has disclosed that in the future he would love to play in the French Ligue 1.



During the summer transfer window, the winger attracted a lot of interest and came close to joining OGC Nice.



Just recently, the Belgian-Ghanaian forward has inked a new contract to extend his stay at RSC Anderlecht.



Nonetheless, the winger says he wishes to move on and play in France.



However, whiles he remains at RSC Anderlecht, Francis Amuzu has assured that he will give his all to the team.



"Where to? Preferably to Ligue 1. It is an ideal springboard to a big championship. In the meantime, I will give everything for Anderlecht. The management told me that they would let me go if I have a very good season," the attacker told La Dernière Heure.



This season, Francis AMuzu has had a good start to the league campaign and is expected to be key for his club through the season.



