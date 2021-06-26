Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng to depart Spanish side Salamanca CF

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Ernest Ohemeng is set to exit Salamanca CF as his contract nears expiration, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



Ohemeng will see his contract expired after 30 June 2021 but he has since not heard anything about renewal from the club.



The departure of the left-handed winger seems clear having been one step away from leaving in the January transfer window.



The arrival of new coach Lolo Escobar was key for the Ghanaian to continue until the end of the year in the Helmántico entity.



Ohemeng played a total of 16 matches with the Black and White elastic in the 2020/2021 Spanish third-tier campaign.



