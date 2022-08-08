Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Yeboah on target for CFR Cluj in away win against Chindia

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Emmanuel Yeboah proved to be an important attacker for his CFR Cluj outfit on Sunday when he scored to help the team to secure a 2-0 win against Chindia in the Romanian top-flight league.



The forward started for his team today when the side faced off with the matchday four encounter of the ongoing 2022/23 league campaign.



Thanks to the good performance of CFR Cluj, the team that played as the away side opened the scoring in the 27th minute through a strike from Karlo Muhar.



Late in the stoppage time of the first half, Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Yeboah sealed the victory when he netted the second goal for the team.



Unfortunately, the talented forward could not complete the game, he received a red card in the 67th minute and had to watch the rest of the match in the dressing room.



Thankfully, the incident did not affect CFR Cluj as the team held on to win 2-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.