Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi targets Black Stars return

Sports News of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi has set his sights on a return to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



Gyasi, who plays in the Turkish second-tier, hasn’t played for the Black Stars since 2018.



The attacker received his debut invite in 2017 and became a favourite of then-head coach Kwesi Appiah after impressing in the rare opportunities he got.



His first goal came against Egypt in a World Cup qualification match at the Cape Coast Stadium in November 2017.



However, since September 2018, Edwin Gyasi has not been part of the team.



“I have been talking to Partey, Alfred Duncan among other players but on different issues anytime we are in touch,” he told Accra-based Angel TV.



“This is my country and I opted to play for and for me, I am ready to make a return anytime because it is always an honour to play for your national team.



“My doors are always open and anytime CK Akonnor calls me, I am ready to show up and play for the national team,” he added.



The Samsunspor player has made five appearances for Ghana.