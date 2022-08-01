Ghanaian winger Davis Mensah leaves Italian Serie C side Pordenone

Sports News of Monday, 1 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger Davis Mensah will leave Italian Serie C outfit Pordenone ahead of the new season.



Pordenone will play in Serie C in the 2022/23 season after suffering relegation from Serie B last season.



The 30-year-old who made 15 appearances for Pordenone last season is leaving the club ahead of next season.



According to reports, the former Triestina player is on the radar of the two clubs in the Italian lower tier.



It is said Catania who plays in the Serie D wants to sign the Ghanaian winger.