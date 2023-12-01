Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey assists Kwadwo Duah to score for Ludogorets in win over FC Spartak Trnava

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghanaian duo of Bernard Tekpetey and Kwadwo Duah featured for Ludogorets on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League match against FC Spartak Trnava.



Both players started for the Bulgarian giants in the Round 5 match of Group H in the European inter-club competition.



In a game that saw three goals, neither side could find the back of the net and had to settle for a draw at halftime.



Things remained tough for both teams until FC Spartak Trnava cracked in the 74th minute.



Ludogorets managed to go through the home team's defense with Ghanaian winger Bernard Tekpetey assisting attacker Kwadwo Duah to score the game's first goal.



Four minutes later, FC Spartak Trnava replied when Erik Daniel also scored to restore parity to the game.



Ghanaian youngster Kelvin Ofori assisted that goal.



Although the game almost ended in a stalemate, a strike from Matías Tissera in the 95th minute sealed a 2-1 win for Ludogorets.