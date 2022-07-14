Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah promises to give his best at Simba SC

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian winger, Augustine Okrah has promised to give the best of himself at Simba SC.



The former Asante Kotoko star joined the Tanzanian giants on a three-year deal following an outstanding performance in the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign with Bechem United.



He scored 18 goals in all competitions. Okrah recorded 14 goals in the league and 4 goals in the FA Cup.



“It’s a dream come true and I am very happy and delighted to join the best club in Tanzania. I talked to my family yesterday, they wish me and Simba a very good season.”



“It wasn’t an easy decision for me, I looked forward before taking a decision. I sat down with my management and they accepted my choice.”



“As a soldier, you always have to be ready so anytime I go to the pitch I will give my best. I am not going to look at the language and the facilities, I am here to work hard and also give my best to the club,” he said.



Okrah will be looking forward to making an impact at the club after an explosive campaign with Bechem United.