Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff to return to Dortmund after loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German-born Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff is expected to return to parent club Borussia Dortmund after his loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt, Footballghana.com can report.



The 20-year-old joined Frankfurt on loan in the January transfer window from fellow German Bundesliga side, Dortmund in search of playing time.



He will be with Frankfurt until the summer of 2023.



Footballghana.com understands Frankfurt has no purchase option for Knauff, however, with Dortmund having a long-term player for the player, he will return when his loan spell elapse.



He will return to Dortmund in 2023 as a matured player following his exploits with Frankfurt in the ongoing season.



Knauff has featured 10 times since joining Frankfurt in January, scoring just a goal in the process.