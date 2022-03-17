Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff earns plaudit from Frankfurt Chief Markus Krösche

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Markus Krösche has showered praises on Ghanaian winger Ansgar Knauff who has adapted to life at the club following his loan move from Borussia Dortmund.



The 20-year-old joined Frankfurt on loan in the January transfer window from fellow German Bundesliga side, Dortmund in search of playing time.



The German-born Ghanaian youngster enjoyed his first 90 minutes, helping Frankfurt to beat VfL Bochum 2-1 at home last Sunday.



According to the sports director, Frankfurt has become more variable due to the presence of the Ghanaian youngster.



“We have become significantly more variable thanks to Knauff. As a result, the team […] is no longer so predictable.”



“We knew that Ansgar had certain abilities, especially in terms of speed, offensive drive and one-on-one," says Krösche, who also praises: "But he also accepted defending well.”



Meanwhile, Footballghana.com understands Frankfurt has no purchase option for Knauff, however, with Dortmund having a long-term player for the player, he will return when his loan spell elapse.



He will return to Dortmund in 2023 as a matured player following his exploits with Frankfurt in the ongoing season.



Knauff has featured 10 times since joining Frankfurt in January, scoring just a goal in the process.