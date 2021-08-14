Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah powers QPR to second round of Carabao Cup

Sports News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah scored the decisive penalty kick to help Queens Park Rangers progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup.



Robert Dickie scored from a corner kick in the 16th minute of the first half for QPR.



Leyton Orient got the equalizer through Aaron Drinan in the 74th minute to push the game to the penalty shoot-out.



Aaron Drinan scored from close range after the visitors failed to deal with a ball into the box.



Albert Adomah scored the winning penalty after Lyndon Dykes, Dom Ball, Andre Dozzell and Charlie Kelman also scored from the spot. Orient’s Ruel Sotiriou hit the bar.



The English Championship side won 5-4 on penalties to secure a place in the second round of the Carabao Cup.