Ghanaian unicycling sensation opens up about his Ghanaian roots, journey to stardom

Roger Haun 'Manboora' III, the 'white Mamprugu' boy who won two medals for Ghana at the 2022 Unicycling World Champions in France has spoken about his settlement in Ghana.



According to Roger who is affectionately called 'Trey', his family came to Ghana when he was 8 years.



Roger revealed that his mother is a surgeon in an unnamed hospital in East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly in the North East Region.



"I'm an American and I live in the North East of Ghana. My family and I stay at the Mission hospital, where my mum works as a surgeon. I came here at age 8 and I've been here for pretty a chunk of my life. When my family and I went back to the US, I had a unicycle thanks to my dad and When I brought it to Ghana I thought my friends how to ride," he said in a video on his father's YouTube Channel, William Haun.



Together with his new friends, Dan and Osan, they have formed a Ghana Unicycle team.



"Here in Ghana, I ride with Dan and Osman and I show them YouTube videos on what people do with tricks. And we will try and learn those tricks together. The funny thing is you learn with friends and laugh when you mess up and encourage each other."



Roger Haun III became the first Ghanaian to ever win medals at the Unicycling Championship after claiming silver and bronze in 30m Wheel Walk Race and 50m One-Wheel Race respectively.



Roger competed in the mountain climbing race at the Championship on August 4, 2022, but could not get himself on the podium.



"My son Trey competed in the mountain climbing race at the Unicycle World Championships. Over 1km he climbed a steep 134meters on his unicycle. He didn’t win any medals for this race but he won our admiration for attempting such a challenging feat and not giving up!," his father wrote on Twitter.







My son Trey competed in the mountain climbing race at the Unicycle World Championships. Over 1km he climbed a steep 134meters on his unicycle. He didn’t win any medals for this race but he won our admiration for attempting such a challenging feat and not giving up! #GoGhana pic.twitter.com/qVITHtdU8Y — William Haun (@whaun) August 4, 2022

