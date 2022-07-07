Ghanaian trio shortlisted for CAF Women's Player of the Year award

Sports News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian trio of Doris Boaduwaa, Perpetual Agyekum and Evelyn Badu have been shortlisted for the coveted CAF Women's Player of the Year award for 2022.



The two players were very integral during the trophy-laden 2019/2020 season for the giants of the west as they made a clean sweep of all domestic titles and also represented Ghana at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League where they finished as runners-up.



After her exploits at the maiden CAF Women's Champions League where she emerged the goal queen, Evelyn Badu swiftly joined Norwegian side Alvaldsness IL.



Evelyn Badu for her efforts was named the Player of the Tournament as his Hasaacas Ladies side came second.



All three players join fellow Ghanaian defender Janet Egyir on the shortlist of the Women's Inter-club Player of the Year category



Badu and Boaduwaa have also been nominated for the Women's Young Player of the Year award, while Hasaacas Ladies will compete for Club of the Year.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is the only Ghanaian male footballer to be nominated for any award at the 2022 CAF Awards.



The 2022 CAF Awards will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.