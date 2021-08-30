Ghanaian trio named in German Bundesliga II Team of the Week

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Black Stars forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is among three players named in the German Bundesliga II team of the week.



The team of the week was put together by the Kicker, and it featured Kyereh alongside Jan Gyamerah and Patric Pfeiffer.



All three players deserved to be in there because of their impressive performances on matchday 5 for their respective clubs.



Kyereh assisted both of St Pauli's goals in their 2-0 win over Jahn Regensburg on Sunday.



Berlin-born right-back Gyamerah, 26, was Hamburg's best player in their goalless stalemate at home against FC Heidenheim.



And, Pfeiffer also born in Germany, excelled in central defense as SV Darmstadt 98 annhilated Hannover 4-0.



Kyereh is expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday night for Black Stars World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa in early September.



For, Gyamerah and Pfeiffer, they have no international football duty.