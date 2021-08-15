Ghanaian trio Boadu, Frimpong and Brobbey get Netherlands U21 call-up

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Three players of Ghanaian descent have been named in the latest Netherlands U21 squad for upcoming assignments.



Right-back Jeremie Frimpong, and attackers Brian Brobbey and Myron Boadu have been invited for Netherlnds' Euro qualifying campaign.



All three players were born in the Netherlands to Ghanaian parents and have been contacted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over playing for the Black Stars.



However, they haven't shown any interest in representing the West African country.



Boadu has had the opportunity of playing for the senior national team, while Frimpong and Brobbey work hard to get there.



Below is the squad.



Goalkeepers: Calvin Raatsie (Ajax), Jay Gorter (Ajax), Kjell Scherpen (Brighton & Hove Albion), Fabian de Keijzer (FC Utrecht), Bart Verbruggen (RSC Anderlecht).



Defenders: Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Mitchel Bakker (Bayer Leverkusen), Ian Maatsen (Conventry City), Neraysho Kasanwirjo (FC Groningen), Jayden Oosterwolde (FC Twente), Micky van de Ven (FC Volendam), Ramon Hendriks (Feyenoord), Sven Botman (Lille OSC), Sepp van den Berg (Preston North End FC), Milan van Ewijk (SC Heerenveen), Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Ki-Jana Hoever (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC).



Midfielders: Jurgen Ekkelenkamp (Ajax), Wouter Burger (Feyenoord), Ludovit Reis (Hamburger SV), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Immanuel Pherai (Borussia Dortmund), Daniël van Kaam (FC Groningen), Quinten Timber (FC Utrecht), Kenzo Goudmijn (Sparta Rotterdam).



Attackers: Vicente Besuijen (ADO Den Haag), Myron Boadu (AS Monaco), Sydney van Hooijdonk (Bologna FC), Daishawn Redan (Hertha BSC), Fodé Fofana (PSV), Brian Brobbey (RB Leipzig), Joshua Zirkzee (RSC Anderlecht).