Ghanaian trainer Samuel Quaye appointed head coach of Liberian club LISCR

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Liberian club LISCR FC has appointed Ghanaian trainer, Samuel Quaye as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming season, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The announcement was made on Thursday as the experienced coach replaces Gambian coach Tapha Manneh who left the club at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.



Manneh was in charge of LISCR for five years where he won the Liberian top-flight title in 2017.



Quaye has signed a two-year contract with the Shipping Boys and is expected to begin pre-season right away.



Quaye has previously worked as an assistant coach for Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak and Aduana Stars.



He has been head coach of Great Olympics around 2014 and also handled Togolese club Maranatha de Fiokpo.